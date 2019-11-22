The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky at the meeting with U.S. officials stated that during the July telephone conversation, the head of the Washington administration Donald trump three times raised “sensitive issues”. With such a statement was made on Thursday, the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine, David Holmes, reports TASS.

According to him, on 26 July, the U.S. permanent representative to the EU, Gordon Sandland, charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine William Taylor and at that time, the US special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker met with Zelensky and several Ukrainian officials of high rank. Holmes also attended the meeting. “Zelensky said that during a call 25 Jul President of trump three times raised some very sensitive issues,” – said the diplomat carried out in the framework of the impeachment hearings before the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States.

While Holmes said that at that time he did not read the transcript of the call and “didn’t know about any of the issues in question”. “I couldn’t be sure what he had in mind,” – said the American diplomat, noting that after reading the transcripts suggested that we are talking about the Ukrainian gas company Burisma (“Burisma”) and the son of the former Vice-President of the USA Hunter Biden.

Trump “spit” on Ukraine

The President of the United States Donald trump refers to Ukraine with complete indifference, said David Holmes at a hearing on Thursday in the special Committee on intelligence of the house of representatives of the Congress of the United States. He referred to the data obtained from the permanent representative of the USA at EU Gordon Sandland.

The diplomat told the legislators about the July telephone conversation between Sondengam and trump. Holmes, which is the political counselor of the Embassy in Kiev, assured that he distinctly heard the contents of this conversation the head of administration of the USA Andlondon, who at that time was in Kiev.

“I then took the opportunity to ask the Ambassador Sandland, what are its sincere experience regarding the President’s views on Ukraine. In particular, I asked the Ambassador Sandland is true that the President absolutely – the following is a dirty word in Ukraine. Ambassador Sandland agreed that the President absolutely *** (dirty word, the same verb “to spit”) in Ukraine, – said Holmes. – I asked why. Ambassador Sandland said that the President only care about big business. I noticed that big things happen in Ukraine – such as the war with Russia.

Ambassador Sandland replied that “meant big things that benefit the President, such as the investigation against Biden, in which he insisted Giuliani”. Holmes was referring to the investigation against the former Vice-President of the USA Joseph Biden and his son hunter, for which are sought from the Ukrainian authorities, the lawyer trump Rudolph Giuliani.

In conversation with the President of the United States, a successful hotelier of Sandland assigned to trump the Ambassador, told him that the head of Ukraine is ready to fulfill any of its request. “Zelensky lick Your ass (push your ass) and will do anything You ask”, – quotes Sandland The New York Times, citing Holmes.

He Sandland with a smile on her face confirmed what he had said to Trump something like that.

In the US earlier sparked a major scandal around the July telephone conversation with trump Zelensky. As claimed by political opponents of trump, the American leader during a conversation tried to convince Zelensky to start investigating activities in Ukraine hunter Biden in exchange for the provision of financial and military assistance to Kiev.

Joseph Biden is now among the most likely competitors of trump on the upcoming 2020 presidential election. Therefore, according to Democrats, the White house, putting pressure on Zelensky, sought to enlist the support of Kiev in the desire to discredit Biden. In turn, the Ukrainian President earlier said that trump didn’t put pressure on him.

David Holmes was educated at St. Andrews University in Scotland and Princeton. To work in the State Department of the USA it came under President George Bush. Holmes was in the diplomatic service of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Colombia and Kosovo. He also worked at the national security Council in Washington.

David Holmes has earned a reputation for honest and straightforward person. In 2014 he was awarded for “constructive disagreement” with the policies of then-US President Barack Obama against the States in South Asia.

After the arrival of the trump in the White house, Holmes was sent to Ukraine. He worked in the country since August of 2017, in close cooperation with Ambassador Mary Jovanovich. Holmes praised her for her “commitment, dedication and professionalism.” However, trump fired Jovanovic, and in March, 2019 Holmes noticed that the foreign policy of the USA in this country has changed dramatically. Instead of “support democratic reforms and resistance to Russian aggression,” the White house attended the “political agenda”, said Holmes in his written testimony.