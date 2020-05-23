Zelensky said, where will the $ 5 billion IMF
$ 5 billion International monetary Fund will be directed to the state budget and to maintain the balance of payments.
This was announced by President Vladimir Zelensky during a telephone conversation with President of Finland Sauli of Niinisto, the press service of the head of state.
Zelensky said that Ukraine and the IMF agreed a new stand-by program in the amount of $ 5 billion for a period of 18 months. “All prerequisites for the start of practical work on the IMF program is completed, the money Fund are directed to the preservation of the balance of payments and budget support,” he said.