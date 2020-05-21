Zelensky shared plans about the construction of roads and mortgages
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has promised to introduce a mortgage at 10% per annum, and also until the end of his term to finish the road.
About the Ukrainian leader said at a press conference on 20 may, reports analytical portal “Hvilya”.
Mortgages in Ukraine
As noted in his speech the head of state, the year his presidency began to work for the second part of the government, and he is still fighting for the introduction in Ukraine of mortgage available for Ukrainians.
“For a year I have to be honest struggle, and this is the second government to have the mortgage was at 10%. In the near future in Ukraine for the first time in many years we will have a mortgage for every citizen of Ukraine under 10%,” said Zelensky.
The construction of roads in Ukraine
Also according to the President, the plan for the construction of roads has been increased 9 times.
“Until the end of his term I will complete all state roads,” promised the Ukrainian guarantor.
