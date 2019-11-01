Zelensky statement about Apple fun funny fotozhabu
The network continues to discuss the speech of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the forum in Mariupol, where he compared Ukraine with Apple.
“We – Apple starting its way in the garage. Lance Armstrong, who was diagnosed. But we do know that instead of the darkest night always comes very bright dawn”, — said the head of state on 29 October during the forum.
So, blogger Alexei golobutsky for this reason published fotozhabu, depicting the founders of Apple who are sitting in the garage and allegedly discuss Ukraine.