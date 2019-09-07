Zelensky, the President pardoned the Russians intended for the exchange of prisoners (PHOTO)

Loading...

At least 12 Russians convicted in Ukraine, pardoned, said the Agency “Interfax” the lawyer of the Ukrainian Valentin Rybin. “Issued decrees on pardoning 12 convicts of the Russians, which have already been delivered from places of punishment and are at the point of gathering of persons who participate in the exchange. I believe that is the preparation for the procedure of exchange”, – said the lawyer.

However, he noted that one Russian in the list, still not delivered the item and the decree of his pardon is also no. “It’s Ruslan Hajiyev, who was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was on the list, but in exchange it never delivered, the decree to pardon him also not. I assume that Ukraine does not want to give,” said Rybin.

The lawyer did not rule out that the refusal to issue a Russian could complicate the situation with the exchange.

Hajiyev, according to media reports, fought in the battalion of militia of Lugansk “August” and was captured in a tank battle in January 2015. It is contained in strict regime colony.

In mid-July the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for human rights, Lyudmila Denisova and the Commissioner for human rights in Russia Tatiana Moskalkova exchanged lists of prisoners in Russia and Ukraine. In the list of Ukrainian Ombudsman was listed as 150 people in the list of Russian Ombudsman – 34. Later the press Secretary of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Larisa Sargan said about the preparation of the exchange. “35 on 35”.

Last week, the Ukrainian media, citing informed sources informed that the exchange of detained persons between Russia and Ukraine will take place on 28 and 29 August, but it never took place.

September 6, Putin said at the WEF-2019 that negotiations on the exchange close to completion and that the exchange will be ambitious. Diplomatic sources of “Interfax” called the probable date of the beginning of exchange on 7 September.

Earlier on Friday, an informed source told the Agency that the Russian side in the list of exchange included 24 sailors who were arrested after the incident in the Kerch Strait, and 11 prisoners, including film Director Oleg Sentsov.