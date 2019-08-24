Zelensky want to see on the G7 summit
On Saturday, August 24, the President of the European Council Donald Tusk spoke to reporters several statements before the summit “the Big seven” (G7) in the French resort of Biarritz. He stressed that it does not agree with the return to the G8 format, as recently stated the President of the United States Donald trump and the President of France Emmanuel macron.
Tusk reminded that in 2014 the most influential country in the world refused to hold meetings of the “Big eight” due to the annexation of Crimea by Russia and then for Moscow’s support of separatists in Eastern Ukraine. It was then decided to return to the G7 format.
“When Russia was first invited to join the G7, it was assumed that it will take the path of liberal democracy, rule of law and human rights. Is there among us someone who can say with complete conviction, not from a business account that Russia follows this way?” — asked Tusk.
He noted that two reasons — the Crimea and Donbass still remain in force. They added new, such as “provocation of Russia in the Kerch Strait”.
“Today I’ll try to convince his interlocutors that the next G7 summit will be better to invite the Ukraine, of course, as a guest to hear the opinion of its new President,” — said Tusk. He said that he had already discussed this issue with Vladimir Zelensky, and the Ukrainian leader “showed great interest”.
As already reported “FACTS”, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the new Prime Minister, Boris Johnson spoke out against the return to the G8 format. They did it during a meeting in Berlin on August 21.
