Zelensky wants to invite Parliament to increase “minimal”
In the President’s Office said that Vladimir Zelensky will submit to Parliament a draft law on increase of the minimal wage.
President Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday will submit to Verkhovna Rada a bill to raise the minimum wage to 5000 UAH.
This was stated by the Deputy head of the Office of the President Yulia Kovaliv at a briefing on Thursday.
“Today the President will make the Verkhovna Rada a bill, which provided since September 1, raising the minimum wage to 5 thousand UAH. This is the first step to improve the socio-economic guarantees to workers of Ukraine. Appropriate changes to the proposed budget will be considered by the Verkhovna Rada in the near future, so from September 1 the minimum wage was $ 5 thousand hryvnias”, — told Koval.
According to her, under the proposed changes to the budget, the main source for financing this increase in the minimum wage will be, first of all, the savings on debt service.
Koval noted that the consideration of this bill should be held until the end of August at an extraordinary session of Parliament.
She also reminded that last week the government approved the macroeconomic forecast for next year, which also provides a two-stage increase in the minimum wage.
“This increase up to 6 thousand UAH and 6.5 thousand UAH in 2021. And, accordingly, on this basis to form a budget for 2021”, — said the Deputy head of the OP.
telegraf.com.ua