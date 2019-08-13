Zelensky was allowed to grant citizenship to Russians in Ukraine, victims of political persecution (PHOTO)

Loading...

The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky has expanded the list of individuals entitled to Ukrainian citizenship. Now he can claim foreigners and persons without citizenship, who defended the Ukraine and the Russians are fleeing political persecution. This decision was made “to ensure the protection of the rights and freedoms of man and citizen,” according to the website of the President of Ukraine.

Zelensky previously instructed the foreign Ministry to develop a mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship as a second ethnic Ukrainians from friendly countries wishing to participate in the development of their historical homeland. Zelensky also instructed to develop a simplified mechanism for granting Ukrainian citizenship to people who suffer violations of their rights and freedoms in their countries.

These measures were a reaction to the extension of the arrest in Russia of 24 Ukrainian sailors, as well as the signing of the Russian President’s decree on a simplified procedure for granting Russian citizenship to Ukrainians. “We believe that this step creates additional obstacles on the path to de-escalation and reintegration of Donbass, the commitment to which the Russian leadership has repeatedly declared,” – said in the administration Zelensky.

Currently, Ukrainian legislation does not recognize the foreign citizenship of the Ukrainians, and voluntary acquisition of citizenship of another country is grounds for revocation of the passport of Ukraine. At the same time, a direct prohibition to have citizenship of another state applies only to public servants. In practice, many representatives of national minorities in recent years have received passports of other countries, including Russia.

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin on 17 July signed a decree, which simplifies obtaining Russian citizenship to all residents of Donetsk and Lugansk regions. Since April of the current year, this procedure of obtaining Russian passports were distributed to residents of the breakaway DNI and LC. In a press-service of the President of Ukraine noted that he had met the news “with sadness and indignation.”

Putin himself has described the decree to issue Russian passports on the Donbass “purely humanitarian” solution. The decree allows to obtain a Russian passport without living in Russia for five years after obtaining a residence permit without confirmation of credit status and Russian language proficiency, and without renunciation of foreign citizenship. According to the defence Ministry of Ukraine, in the Lugansk region controlled by Ukrainian forces located most of the cities in Donetsk region – a little more than half.

In addition, experts of the Gaidar Institute and the Academy of national economy and public administration (Ranepa) reported anomalous record over the last 10 years the inflow of migrants to Russia. Net migration in Russia during the first half of 2019 amounted to 98 thousand people, 16,1 thousand of whom were residents of Ukraine. Only on June 1, 2019 in Russia was 1 million 764 thousand citizens of Ukraine of the total number of foreigners 10.13 million However, Ukraine demonstrates a stable reduction in the number staying in Russia temporary migrants.