Zelensky was appointed to the biathlon world champion Pidruchna monthly presidential scholarship

Ukrainian biathlete Dmitry Pidruchny who won gold in the pursuit race at the world Championships in östersund, received from Vladimir Zelensky presidential scholarship, reports sportarena.com.
In addition, payment from the state will receive another 14 Ukrainian biathletes and their coaches, the newspaper notes.
The scholarship is of the highest Pidruchna 12 thousand UAH.
Note, after the last biathlon season Pidruchny recovered from a knee injury and returned to training only at the end of June.
