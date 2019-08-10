Zelensky was appointed to the biathlon world champion Pidruchna monthly presidential scholarship

| August 10, 2019 | Sport | No Comments
Loading...

Зеленский назначил чемпиону мира по биатлону Пидручному ежемесячную президентскую стипендию

Dmitry Pidruchny

Ukrainian biathlete Dmitry Pidruchny who won gold in the pursuit race at the world Championships in östersund, received from Vladimir Zelensky presidential scholarship, reports sportarena.com.

In addition, payment from the state will receive another 14 Ukrainian biathletes and their coaches, the newspaper notes.

The scholarship is of the highest Pidruchna 12 thousand UAH.

Note, after the last biathlon season Pidruchny recovered from a knee injury and returned to training only at the end of June.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.