Zelensky was embarrassing at the meeting with Turkish President
August 10, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Wednesday, August 7, was held a meeting of leaders of the two countries Ukraine and Turkey, Vladimir Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Video of the meeting appeared in the network, but reasons to be proud of, according to most Ukrainians, there are no Ukrainian guarantor repeatedly embarrass. The footage recorded, as heads of state go together, but at some point Zelensky goes back to Erdogan, according to an Apostrophe.
But it was not the end: Zelensky ignored the hand that reached out to shake the President of Turkey.
