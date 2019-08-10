Zelensky was embarrassing at the meeting with Turkish President

| August 10, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Зеленский оконфузился на встрече с турецким президентом

Wednesday, August 7, was held a meeting of leaders of the two countries Ukraine and Turkey, Vladimir Zelensky and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Video of the meeting appeared in the network, but reasons to be proud of, according to most Ukrainians, there are no Ukrainian guarantor repeatedly embarrass. The footage recorded, as heads of state go together, but at some point Zelensky goes back to Erdogan, according to an Apostrophe.

But it was not the end: Zelensky ignored the hand that reached out to shake the President of Turkey.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.