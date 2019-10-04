Zelensky was preparing a trap: the scandalous details of correspondence Volcker
The U.S. Congress continues to look into the scandal, which has received the name “Ukrainian” (by analogy with the famous Watergate forced to resign by us President Richard Nixon). Wednesday, October 2, members of three congressional committees have heard the former special representative of the State Department of the United States to Ukraine with Kurt Volker. The communication with him took place behind closed doors and lasted for over 10 hours!
What exactly told Walker to the congressmen, is not clear. The us media said that the diplomat strongly emphasized: the President of the United States Donald trump had personally for him no pressure.
On the evening of 2 October on the website of the foreign Affairs Committee of the U.S. house of representatives was published correspondence of the Volcker with other U.S. diplomats, and also with the adviser of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky Andrey Ermak. These text messages Walker himself gave to the congressmen. The same correspondence was published and the newspaper the New York Times. It follows from this that American diplomats sought from Zelensky of the press conference with statements that would help the President of the United States Trump in the election campaign. Moreover, Walker and another diplomat prepared for Zelensky text of the statement.
The President had to publicly promise that Ukraine investigates gas company Burisma, a member of the Board of Directors where for five years he was hunter Biden, the son of former Vice-President of the USA Joe Biden. Is Joe Biden is seen as the most likely rival trump in the presidential election of 2020. Public opinion polls show that former Vice President enjoys the greatest popularity among Democrats, declared their willingness to run for the presidency.
Trump and his team apparently made the decision to put Biden preemptive strike. With this purpose, the White house began to collect the compromising evidence on known policy. And trump got hold of the story with the investigation of Burisma, which was discontinued by the General Prosecutor of Ukraine after the resignation of Viktor Shokin. And Joe Biden repeatedly stated that the change of the public Prosecutor in our country is his personal merit.
The New York Times claims that over the text of the statement Zelensky worked for Walker and the US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sandland. Walker did not deny it when she answered to the questions of congressmen on 2 October. He stressed that the wording of the most important fragment of the statement suggested personal lawyer trump, Rudy Giuliani.
Work on the document took place in August after the controversial telephone conversation between trump and Zelenskiy, which took place on 25 July. The US President, after receiving the preliminary consent of the Ukrainian leader to understand the situation with Biden, apparently, instructed Giuliani.
From the published correspondence follows that the American diplomats linked the upcoming key events in bilateral relations between Washington and Kyiv — official visit Zelensky in the United States, his meeting with trump and the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine with readiness of the Ukrainian leader to meet the White house.
On the day of the telephone conversation, July 25, Volcker wrote to Ermak that he had received important information from Washington. “If the President ze will convince trump that will get to the bottom of what happened in 2016, we will determine the exact date for his visit to Washington”, — stated in the message.
Then, in the course of further correspondence Walker discussed Ermak work on the text of the future Declaration Zelensky agreed on when it will be done. A week before the telephone conversation it became known that the White house froze the allocation of military aid to Kiev in the amount of 391 million dollars. This assistance was previously adopted by the U.S. Congress.
Their opinions about such actions of the administration, trump expressed on 8 September in correspondence with Andlondon charge d’affaires of the USA in Ukraine bill Taylor.
“A nightmare would be if they will give a press-conference and will not receive military assistance. Russian is like us (I will resign)… delayed military aid, we made the faith of the Ukrainian administration in the us to falter. Here is my nightmare scenario, “wrote Taylor. On the same day, September 8, he added that he believes “madness to link military aid with political campaign“.
In response Gordon Sandland wrote that Taylor had misinterpreted the position of the trump, and asked to stop the correspondence.
In the end, Vladimir Zelensky has not made public statements. No press conference for Burisma, the President of Ukraine did not give. As emphasized by the American media, the Ukrainian leader was absolutely right. If he made such a statement, but still written by Volker and Sondengam, it could be regarded as helping Trump in the presidential election of 2020, and direct intervention in the electoral process in the United States. Then the Russians would have definitely enjoyed it!
By the way, the text of the statement, which was prepared for Zelensky, was a fragment in which he had to promise to investigate more and expected the intervention of Ukraine in the American presidential election of 2016, and on the side of Hillary Clinton.
According to Volcker, Zelensky proposed the following wording: “We intend to initiate and complete a transparent and objective investigation of all facts and episodes, including those associated with Burisma and the US elections in 2016, which in turn will eliminate the recurrence of similar problems in the future“.
Moreover, Walker asserts that the statement was an attempt to appease trump and Giuliani (according to the diplomat, a personal lawyer to have a negative impact on the opinion of the President of the United States about Ukraine), and to normalize relations with Kiev in the conflict with Moscow.
The New York Times doesn’t know, read the text of the statement itself Zelensky. But what all these formulations are consistent with Andriy Yermak, no doubt. This follows from the correspondence Volcker, adviser to President of Ukraine.
