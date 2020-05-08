Zelensky will look for the culprits in delayed payments to doctors
The President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky at the daily meeting with representatives of Executive power on issues of combating coronavirus has raised the issue of the promised payments to physicians that were not listed in the fields.
This was reported by the press service of the President of Ukraine.
The Ministry of health reported that all the money was transferred to the regions, including taking into account bonuses 300%. To the same Minister Maxim Stepanov have already held a teleconference to clarify reasons of non-payment.
Mostly local authorities are considered supplements, not from salary, and hours worked, using the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers and the decision of the Ministry of social policy from 2003. Therefore, even having the money to pay, the regional authorities are unable to make required payments to doctors who work with patients COVID-19, explained in a statement.
“This is taking too long. If local authorities are unable to cope with the promised accrual and fair payments, it is necessary to search, who will be responsible,” said Zelensky.
The Minister Stepanov said that by Friday payment needs to be made, and the Ministry of health has to report on each doctor.
Stepanov also noted that for the second day in a row from the coronavirus in Ukraine recovers more than 200 people. At the same time sick for the last day recorded more than in the past, and the situation needs to be monitored.