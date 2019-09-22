Zemfira has puzzled the network “family” photo with Surkov
Singer Zemfira (Ramazanova Zemfira) has puzzled fans by posting on his page photo with Vladislav Surkov and his family. Surkov September 21 is 55 years old, he has long been assistant to the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and the curator of the Kremlin insurgents in the Donbas.
That Surkov and Zemfira are familiar, has long been known. Putin aide has admitted that he loves “Russian rock” and occasionally attend concerts of Zemfira. The singer often shone in the company of the wife Surkov Natalia Dubovitskaya. But the last photo confirmed a very close relationship with Zemfira family Surkov.
Fans of Zemfira reacted critically to the appearance of such pictures on her page.
What is the impact of friendship with Surkov on the political stance of the singer, it’s hard to say definitely. In 2014 at a concert in Moscow Zemfira performed the song in the Ukrainian language and put in the “white” list of artists who are happy in Ukraine. In 2015, the singer in Tbilisi spoke with a Ukrainian flag — it gave viewers from the fan zone. After that, Surkov on his page in social networks hinted that Zemfira is stupid, and thus will lose their fans in Russia. Soon to show Pro-Ukrainian views “star” stopped, and at the concert in Vilnius in 2016 and is marked by a scandal, when in a rude manner made the girls in the fan sector to remove the blue-yellow flags.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter