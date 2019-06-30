Zendaya attended the premiere of the film in a dress with bare back
22-year-old American actress and singer Zendaya attended the premiere of the film “spider-Man: the Return home” in Hollywood.
In the tape Zendaya played one of the roles. So ahead girl rich promotor tape.
First stop was yesterday at the TCL Chinese theatre in California. In the event the girl came in a rather revealing dress from the couture collection spring-summer 2019 Armani Prive.
The outfit consisted of a red top where the back was completely Nude and black Maxi skirt. Complements your image Zendaya black pumps high heels from Christian Louboutin, easy evening make-up and gold earrings-studs in the ears.