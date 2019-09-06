Zendaya became the heroine of a photo shoot in support of black women in the arts
This summer, 23-year-old Zendaya was one of the most in — demand stars-the career of the young actress going up the hill. For a short time, the screens came just two high-profile projects with her participation: the film “spider-Man: Far from home” (Spider-man: Far From Home) and the acclaimed HBO series “Euphoria” (Euphoria).
Not surprisingly, the glossy magazines Sunday immediately made his character last night presented to the public next cover with the actress. This time 23-year-old star has become the heroine of Garage magazine, founder of which is Dasha Zhukova is the new room, the gallery owner announced in his Instagram.
At the photo shoot Zendaya became part of this art-object, invented by the artist Simone Leigh. In some scenes, the actress is depicted in a skirt of raffia with a height of more than 3.5 meters! Images for shooting was largely inspired by another well-known work — a sculpture of a Brick House in new York, depicting a dark-skinned woman. The torso shape is designed so that simultaneously reminds and skirt, and a traditional clay house. In addition, Sendai made similar styling with braids.
The aim of the new project and all works, Whether support black women in the arts. In the same mission and Zendaya.
I hope one day I can be in that position when I can open doors for people who are like me and for people who don’t like me
— said the actress.
Recall that she herself had to deal with discrimination. For example, many fans of the Saga of spider-Man has not taken her character Michelle Jones, considering her replacement Mary Jane.
But to break Sandau negative reviews spiteful critics are unlikely to succeed — confidence in their abilities and the pursuit of justice in her blood.
Many of my relatives were the “Black Panther” (American radical left organization of blacks, aims to promote the civil rights of the black population. — Approx. ed.). They often held meetings in our house where I grew up. To know this story to be a part of it — this is a special feeling
— admitted Zendaya.