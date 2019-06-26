Zendaya responded to the criticism Lindsay Lohan: “She didn’t hurt me”
In early may the former Disney star Zendaya won the audience a fabulous way on the 2019 Met Gala. However, Lindsay Lohan is enthusiastic image criticized the actress and accused her of plagiarism image of Claire Danes. In a recent interview with The Daily Telegraph Zendaya commented on the attacks of the controversial star.
“Claire Danes has already done similar in the outfit by Zac Posen. She was so beautiful at that time, I do not understand why anyone thought what could be more luxurious,” wrote Lohan on Twitter, criticizing the image of a young actress. Then Zendaya did not respond to allegations of stars, but recently returned to this topic. “She didn’t hurt me, and I’m not upset because I have no idea what goes through this man. Perhaps for her it was such a strange way to feel better in a day” — suggested the 22-year-old star.
Zendaya also told that the image Cinderella was a tribute to the Disney channel, where she worked before to get into “spider-Man” and other Mature projects. Not so long ago she presented a new series from HBO’s “Euphoria”, a story about underage drug addict named Roux Bennett. Despite the fact that the actress has said he does not consider the show more shocking than “Game of thrones”, the first episode made the audience a lasting impression explicit scenes of drug overdose, sex with minors and not only.