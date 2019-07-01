Zendaya said graceful figure mini

Bright bustier dress barely hanging onto extremely thin actress Sende.

22-year-old actress and dancer Zendaya Coleman visited the show of Stephen Colbert, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to showdream.org.

On the way to the Studio of the Colbert Zenday Coleman caught the paparazzi are always on duty here, waiting stars. And actress they would not have overlooked: for the filming she chose a flashy look sophisticated color — orange.

However, the star of “Euphoria” is now so extremely thin that a bright bustier dress barely hanging on her body. Seems, still minus a few kilograms, and fans Sendai sounds the alarm!

The way Zendaya added stilettos in the style of Kate Middleton, clock and large metal earrings-balls.

