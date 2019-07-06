Zenit St Petersburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow live streaming: preview, betting tips
Zenit – Locomotiv. Forecast of Maxim Kalinichenko (07/06/2019)
Former Spartak midfielder and Ukraine national team, and now VseProSport.ru website expert Maxim Kalinichenko shares his prediction for the Russian Super Cup Zenit-Lokomotiv match.
“Lokomotiv” never beat “Zenith” in the Super Bowl of Russia, but is it possible to wait for the tradition to continue today?
Zenit St Petersburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow preview
“Zenit” last season spent in the same breath – right away, the team of Sergei Semak outlined their claims for gold medals and eventually achieved her goal. It’s impossible to say that the season turned out simple for the St. Petersburg club – an extremely weak performance in the playoffs of the Europa League blurred the season a bit for Zenit, but he coped with his main task without any problems and returned to the Champions League.
Lokomotiv pursued its goals last season – after a disastrous start, the team of Yuri Semin gave all the power to climb to the second line, which he successfully managed in the end, while still winning the Russian Cup. In general, Loko did not disappoint the fans following the last championship, but failed to take part in the title race.
Zenit St Petersburg vs Lokomotiv Moscow beting tips
Both times, when the teams played each other in the Super Bowl of the country, Zenit took the trophy for themselves, and today Lokomotiv will try to break this tradition. None of the teams will risk much in this match – both Zenit and Lokomotiv are building their game against defense, so the bright match is unlikely to succeed. There is a high probability that in the main time the winner will not be revealed.
I propose to put on a draw for a coefficient of 3.22