Zenit vs Locomotive live streaming free: preview, prediction
Zenit vs Locomotive live streaming free
Zenit – Locomotive. Forecast and bets on the Russian Supercup match (07/06/2019)
Zenit – Lokomotiv: who will get the trophy?
In Moscow, on July 6, Zenit and Lokomotiv will converge in the final of the Super Cup of Russia – in our forecast, we estimated the chances of each team for the trophy. What will be the result?
Zenith
Zenit last season was great – from the very first rounds, the team of Sergei Semak took the lead and in the end no one was able to stop her. With 64 points, the St. Petersburg club won the championship, overtaking his rival in the table by eight points.
In the summer, the “blue-white-blue” already had one loud transfer – from the “Hamburg” came the Brazilian Douglas Santos , designed to strengthen the defense of the club. For the season, the team was preparing through friendly fights , in the latter was beaten with the score 1: 0 “Red Star”. It is noteworthy that all four control meetings Zenit won, three of them played to zero in the defense.
Locomotive
Lokomotiv last season did not fully participate in the championship race – Yuri Semin’s team failed the start of the season and fought their way into the Champions League zone with fights. As a result, the “railroad workers”, contrary to all forecasts, finished the championship on the second line, but fell behind Zenit by eight points, and did not impose a fight on him.
So far, Lokomotiv is not very active in the transfer market, but one big news came from the club – Grzegorz Krychovyak was bought from PSG , who spent the entire season at the club on loan and helped the team get into the Champions League group stage.
In the last friendly match, the “Railwaymen” played zeros with the Slovakian “Zhilina”, before that the Czech “Zlin” (4: 2) and the Austrian “Klagenfurt” (3: 1) were played.
Statistics
The teams met twice in the Super Bowl final – both times the trophy was picked up by Zenit.
Only in one of the last 14 matches Zenit lost
In each of the last three matches, Lokomotiv missed from Zenit
Forecast
Zenit had a great last season and obviously will only bet today on winning in an attempt to win another trophy – the team has every chance of success. Last season, Semak gathered a powerful team and put the team on the game, as the friendly matches showed in the offseason – the players did not lose their former understanding.
Lokomotiv is an experienced cup fighter, but Zenit now looks much more powerful, both in terms of the quality of football and the selection of players, so the clear champion of the meeting can be called the champion of Russia.