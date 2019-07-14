Zhanna badoeva decided on a cosmetic procedure to improve appearance

| July 14, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments

TV star made the procedure to remove the capillary mesh on the face.

Жанна Бадоева решилась на косметическую процедуру по улучшению внешности

Zhanna badoeva recently visited South Korea. During the trip, the star looked in one of clinics of plastic surgery. The media personality told in his microblog.

Jeanne decided on a few cosmetic procedures to improve appearance. So, she told me that she removed the capillary mesh on the face with a laser. Badoev has also acquired a wide range of Korean cosmetic products that are known for their miraculous properties, writes storinka.com.ua. But Jeanne had problems at the airport. First, when you check in the presenter had to pay for the advantage, and on arrival in Italy it turned out that the airline lost the suitcase with all-star acquisitions. Fortunately, a few days later he was found.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.