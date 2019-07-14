Zhanna badoeva decided on a cosmetic procedure to improve appearance
TV star made the procedure to remove the capillary mesh on the face.
Zhanna badoeva recently visited South Korea. During the trip, the star looked in one of clinics of plastic surgery. The media personality told in his microblog.
Jeanne decided on a few cosmetic procedures to improve appearance. So, she told me that she removed the capillary mesh on the face with a laser. Badoev has also acquired a wide range of Korean cosmetic products that are known for their miraculous properties, writes storinka.com.ua. But Jeanne had problems at the airport. First, when you check in the presenter had to pay for the advantage, and on arrival in Italy it turned out that the airline lost the suitcase with all-star acquisitions. Fortunately, a few days later he was found.