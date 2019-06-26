Zhanna badoeva decided to try Chinese traditional medicine

The presenter has experienced an unusual emotion.

Zhanna badoeva is now in Beijing, where working on a new edition of “the Lives of others”, according storinka.com.ua. The media personality decided to try Chinese traditional medicine.

Жанна Бадоева решила испробовать китайскую народную медицину

What it turned out, we will see in the program, and published the photo Jeanne is lying on her stomach on the couch. Her body is covered with a white cloth, which… burn.

