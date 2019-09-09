Zhanna badoeva has shared a tender photo with her husband
Leading known, former star of the TV show “heads and Tails“ Zhanna badoeva fascinated subscribers a new family photo, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to tvgid.ua.
On his official page in Instagram celebrity published black-and-white photo with her husband, businessman Vasiliy by Melnichny. In the photo Jeanne posing in black dress and her boyfriend in white shirt and black suit.
Fresh frame Badoev comes closer to the man, and he kisses Jeanne on the forehead. The picture was very touching.
“Sometimes women think a man owes them, it’s not! Forget about this rule, and then the relationship within the marriage will be much easier, simpler, and therefore stronger“, − signed photo of 43-year-old TV star.