Zhanna badoeva in a shirt and barefoot called the main principles of his life
Ukrainian TV presenter Joan badoeva now lives in Italy and actively maintains his blog, telling him about travel, family, creativity and attitude to life. In the new publication, she said, what principles are its main credo.
To the post she put a sun picture taken on the waterfront. In the frame Badoev runs in an elongated shirt, smiling broadly. In the description of the post she wrote that in life you need to do what you enjoy. After all, this thing will give you joy, and you, to give the world the energy. Also, do not dwell on the details, because they devastate the person and prevent to do what is truly important. “It is always important to want something and to ensure that desires do not end. Always something to want to strive for something and achieve it.” she wrote in the blog.
In the comments of the fans, as usual, noted the optimism of the presenter and her cheerful disposition: “to add to the written nothing more,” “Hello, you are so right! I will now take a firm decision, and do what brings me joy,” “Listen to your body and heart.”