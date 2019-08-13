Zhanna badoeva in a short lace dress speculate about female beauty
Talented TV presenter and traveler Zhanna badoeva actively maintains his blog, which shares his thoughts with followers. In the last post celebrity talks about female beauty and what it manifests.
Photo Badoev posing sitting on stairs in a short maroon dress with black lace with thin straps. Her feet are shod with turquoise lace-up heels with a thin strap around the ankle, and celebrity hair gathered in a sloppy bun. In the description to the post presenter noted that for her, a beautiful woman is not only external but also internal state. “Of course, you need to care for yourself, be sure! but I think for women a good sense of humor, sharp wit and the glint in his eyes. And well-groomed hair)))” she writes.
In the comments fans agreed with the star and could not resist the compliments: “beautiful Woman makes a loving man!When eyes Shine and the woman’s glowing from happiness and love.This does not present any beautician or stylist”, “Yes,this photo is the coolest!! She’s so beautiful”, “can’t stop admire You.”