Zhanna badoeva showed beautiful daughter lolita
Known TV presenter, former star of travel show “heads and Tails“ Zhanna badoeva shared in the social network of rare family photos.
On his official page in Instagram celebrity published a picture, which show together with her daughter Lolita. In the fresh picture star mom and daughter in white outfits posing for Breakfast.
“I always tell my children: “What would be in my life no matter what happens, I’m always on your side. I love you. You will do it. I believe in you!“ Know how important it is to hear from a loved one!“, — signed happy photos Badoev.
Note that in addition to daughter’s Lolita from her marriage to music video Director Alan by Badaeva, Jeanne has a son named Boris from a previous relationship. Now married to a leading businessman Vasiliy by Melnichny. And in 2013 she, along with a third spouse and children lives in Italy.