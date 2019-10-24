Zhanna badoeva showed looked like in his youth

Leading new TV travel show “the Lives of others” Zhanna badoeva rarely shares archival photographs, preferring to fill his microblogging snapshots of real time. Today, however, the 43-year-old celebrity made an exception and showed it to his million-strong army of fans, as she looked in his student years.

Жанна Бадоева показала, как выглядела в молодости



Just a few hours, the photo has gathered more than 4 thousand likes and lots of comments. Having considered carefully the frame, followers agreed that since then, Jeanne has changed little. But the picture for 20 years!

