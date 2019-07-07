Zhanna badoeva without makeup showed his perfect morning
July 7, 2019
Zhanna badoeva went on vacation. 43-year-old presenter refused makeup and decided to show off his perfect morning. Appropriate post star posted a microblog in Instagram.
On the photo represented Badoev with flowing hair sits at a table in a cafe. The company is the host of “the Lives of others”, dressed in a light white dress, was my favorite dog is Pomeranian Stevie.
“My ideal morning should start. Yay! If I’m home, then started to leave,” wrote the celebrity.
Badoev considers himself a coffee-lover who can’t the morning not to drink at least a Cup of refreshing fragrant drink. The habit of the author of “heads and tails” was first adopted dog, and now all friends.