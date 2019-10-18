Zibrov has explained why sends pictures of naked women Les nikitiuk (video)
The legendary Ukrainian artist Pavlo Zibrov, who recently told the “FACTS” about the love of his wife, he admitted, why sending naked women TV presenter Les nikitiuk.
He shared it in an interview with Olga Tsybulsky.
That Zibrov her messages come with the “women who bare their bodies”, said Cybulski itself nikitiuk. According to Lesya, Zibrov believes that these women looked like her.
Himself Zibrov noted that sends these photos to Lesya appreciated its taste. But, according to Zibrov, Les criticize his choice.
By the way, Zibrov — still the critic. When he saw photos of women in the network together with Cybulski, all the time saying that they are older and “weigh 100 kg,” and showed him Olya 50-year-old ladies.
We will remind, recently a friend Zibrov Lesya Nikityuk surprised kiss a girl.
