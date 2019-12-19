Zidane has established a unique club achievement
On the eve of the camp Nou hosted the missed match of the 10th round of La Liga between FC Barcelona and real Madrid.
In the 243-eat duel El Classico goals spectators have not waited – 0:0.
Note that the “real” under the leadership of Zinedine Zidane hasn’t lost in five consecutive away matches against Barcelona.
Thus, the Frenchman with two wins and three draws became the first coach in the history of the “Royal club”, who managed not to lose in five consecutive El Classico on the road, according to Squawka Football. We will remind, the captain of real Madrid Sergio Ramos became the absolute champion of El Classico.