Zidane is just one game away from dismissal – media
Zinedine Zidane
After the defeat of real Madrid in the Balearic Islands “Mallorca” (0:1) match 9-th round of La Liga, the dismissal of the head coach “Royal club” Zinedine Zidane is no longer a taboo on “Santiago Bernabeu”.
Thanks to his victory in the away match on the “Eibar” (3:0) and the failure of real Madrid, Catalan Barcelona ousted real Madrid from the top position of the standings for the first time in the season led the League.
Tuesday wards Zidane had a difficult travel to the city of two continents, who will take the closest final of the Champions League – Istanbul for the match of the 3rd round of the Champions League against Galatasaray.
Given that both closes the standings of group A, having scored just one point defeat to real Madrid on the banks of the Golden Horn may have a negative impact both on the prospects of the “real” exit in play-off tournament and the decision of a management “creamy” to dismiss the French specialist, reports El Mundo.
According to the publication, bosses of the club not like not only the results but also the team.
We will remind, in the first round of the Champions League real Madrid were defeated in Paris PSG 0:3, and the second in the home match against club Brugge kV in the endgame managed to avoid defeat (2:2).
We will add that in the match against Galatasaray, real Madrid will not help Gareth bale and Luka Modric – football players was not in the list of players who will prepare for the upcoming fight.
It is noteworthy that bale and Modric were damaged in the full-time qualifier for Euro 2020 between Wales and Croatia (1:1). Midfielders missed the last match in La Liga against Mallorca.