Zidane rejected a transfer to real Madrid ex-player of Shakhtar
May 28, 2020
Willian
The coaching staff of real Madrid has blocked a potential transfer of midfielder “Chelsea” Willian, reports Tribal Football.
Given the fact that the Brazilian at the end of the season expiring contract with Chelsea, and Willian becomes a free agent, the scout Department of “Blancos” rejected such an attractive prospect.
According to insider information, in moving the ex-player of “Shakhtar” at the “Santiago Bernabeu” not interested and personally the head coach of real Madrid Zinedine Zidane.
In addition, among the downsides it is noted the age, the style of play of the Brazilian and high trauma.
We will add that in August, Willian will be 32 years.