Zimbabwe vs DR Congo live streaming free: preview, prediction

Zimbabwe – Congo. Forecast for the match of the Cup of African Nations (06/30/2019)
Our forecast for the Zimbabwe-Congo bout, which will take place on June 30th. Teams for two were able to score only one point, what bet to choose today?
Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe’s national team without qualification passed the qualification and made it to the main stage of the tournament, where they managed to lose to Egypt (0: 1) with a minimum score. In addition, it was not possible to squeeze out rivals from Uganda (1: 1), who relaxed after the ball in the first minutes.
Congo
The Congo squad calmly finished the qualifying round with a draw and won a ticket to the African Cup of Nations. Unfortunately, even to hit the gates of Egypt (0: 2) and Uganda (0: 2) did not work, though the Congolese looked decent enough against the favorites.
Statistics
Zimbabwe have not won six games in a row.
Zimbabwe missed in all confrontations.
Zimbabwe has scored two goals in the last four games.
Forecast
In our opinion, the Congolese were too underestimated, because their superiority is obvious. Maybe Zimbabwe has more motivation, except that Cedric Bacamba is in the line-up of his opponent, who is able to turn the fate of the fight alone, so the prediction is the place to be.