Zinchenko along with Manchester city can go in the fourth English division
Yes, somewhere in there Second League, Josep
In addition to the disqualification of 2 years for participation in the competition and a fine in the amount of 30 million euros, Manchester city can expect a much more severe punishment.
Namely, the transfer to a lower division, which in England is Second League – third division of the English football League and the fourth largest division in the football League system of England after the English Premier League, the championship and League 1, reports the Daily Star.
In addition, the club may be subjected to punishment from the Premier League already this season in the form of a points deduction, clarifies the issue.
Before the start of each season, the club must provide a financial report that allows you to obtain a license of the Premier League.
Under the new rules the English football Association, the club, violated the rules of financial fair play, should go into League 2.