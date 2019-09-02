Zinchenko and Sedan met his wife from the hospital players of the national team of Ukraine (photo)
Footballer Manchester city and national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko before arriving at the camp of the “yellow-blue” to prepare for the matches against Lithuania (7 September in Vilnius) and Nigeria (September 10 in the river) had to share the joy with a partner on the national team Nikolay Matvienko, who on the eve of the daughter (the baby’s weight is 3560 grams, height — 55 cm).
Mykola Matvienko my little girl
Zinchenko together with his beloved Vlada Sedan arrived at one of Kyiv’s maternity hospitals at an extract of the wife Matvienko Anna home, and even hold the baby on hands.
Alexander, Vlad and wife of Matvienko Anna
Alexander and Vlad with a small daughter Matvienko
Note that this is the first child of Nicholas and Anna Matvienko, who played the wedding March 2019.
