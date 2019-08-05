Zinchenko became the owner of the Supercup of England (video)
Oleksandr Zinchenko, as always, to the occasion
On the eve of the match for the Supercup of England. In the match at Wembley was a champion and Cup winner England – club Manchester city and the Vice-champion Liverpool.
Of season exciting match not revealed in the main time of the winner: goal Raheem Sterling scored in the 12th minute, Liverpool scored a goal Joel Matip in 12 minutes before the final whistle – 1:1.
According to the regulations, additional time was not provided and the team immediately proceeded to break the 11-meter.
The champion converted all his penalties, including the penultimate beat Oleksandr Zinchenko, and with the blow of the Ukrainian goalkeeper Alisson literally with his own hands brought the ball into the goal.
At Liverpool his attempt missed Wijnaldum georginio Wijnaldum from.
In the end, the winning “Teams” of 5:4, who repeated last year’s achievement and for the 6th time in its history became the winner of national super Cup.
For 22-year-old Zinchenko the Supercup of England became the first in his career – he previously composed the ICJ has twice won the Premier League and the League Cup (2017/18, 2018/19), and also won the FA Cup last season 2018/19.