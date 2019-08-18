Zinchenko broke a record streak in the English Premier League (video)
The football team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko, who played the entire match of the championship of England “Manchester city” — “Tottenham” (2:2), ended its record winning streak in the EPL. Prior to that, our compatriot has won all 23 games of the bulls in the Premier League, which appeared on the field (although other series Zinchenko — 24 meetings in the Premier League without losing — continued).
By the way, in the 92nd minute, Brazilian striker owners Gabriel BOM Jesus scored Tottenham’s third goal, but the referee canceled a goal after a video replay review, fixing the game hand. Ironically, “man city” has become a “victim” of VAR and in the return leg against Tottenham in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
Video of the match Manchester city — Tottenham — 2:2
“I can’t describe the feelings from this draw. We lost two points. I think the game was good and we had a lot of chances, but missed twice. Everyone will forget about our 30 shocks, but will remember the final result. We need to improve our game. In the end the referees decided not in our favor, but we need to accept, because there’s nothing we can change”, — quotes Alexander Zinchenko ‘s press service Manchester city.
Note that the coach of Manchester city and Josep Guardiola the leader of the attack of “citizens” Sergio Aguero fell out after replacing the Argentine. It seems that the Spaniard was unhappy with the actions of striker, but Aguero was disappointed early replacement (66 minutes).
“Sergio thought that I was dissatisfied with them due to us conceding goals. It is the emotions that are part of the game. We talked about the situation during the match and after it. I very much like and appreciate it. I like how energetic he goes to the games. This is exactly what I want”, — explained after the fight the quarrel Josep Guardiola.
