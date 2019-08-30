Zinchenko commented on the matches against Shakhtar in the group stage of the Champions League
Alexander Zinchenko
Left lateral “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Oleksandr Zinchenko spoke about the results of the draw for the group stage of the Champions League and the opportunity to meet again with Shakhtar at this stage of the tournament.
“My reaction was “wow!”. How is this even possible? Three years in a row Shakhtar! I am happy because once again we have to play against my own team, we again will visit Ukraine. All the guys were satisfied and happy”, – said the Ukrainian player in an interview with Football News.
“I got so many good reviews that I’m afraid even to talk about it. I can’t say that we were lucky. You have to respect any opponent. The underestimation in the Champions League offense.
Who will advance from the group? I hope it will be Manchester city. And about second place – I will be rooting for Shakhtar, – said Zinchenko.