Zinchenko earned in his career debut sending off in the match of English Premier League (video)
Alexander Zinchenko
In the 25th round of the English Premier League, Manchester city suffered in London disappointing defeat against Tottenham 0:2.
Both goals were scored in the second half.
It is worth noting that on the sixth defeat of wards of Josep Guardiola this season the Premier League was affected by the removal of the 60-th minute Alexander Zinchenko.
The Ukrainian made a rash foul in midfield, while certainly remembering that he already has one yellow card received twenty minutes earlier.
A second warning automatically Alexander left the guests in the minority.
Spurs took only 3 minutes to implement a numerical advantage – goal scored by debutants Tottenham Hotspur FC Steven Bergman.
And 9 minutes later Korean son Heung-Min finally calmed the game, doubling the home advantage.
Note that for one of the leaders of the Ukrainian team’s first red card in his career.