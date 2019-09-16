Zinchenko first time in his career lost a match of the English Premier League
Alexander Zinchenko
In the match 5 th round of the English Premier League reigning champion of England, “Manchester city” sensationally lost to Norwich club 3:2.
Left-back citizens Oleksandr Zinchenko played “from start to finish.”
It is noteworthy that in all the time when Zinchenko took the field in the “citizens”, the team from Etihad are unbeaten in the Premier League, but defeat from “Norwich” became the first Ukrainian in the Premier League. Let us add that due to the failure of the IPU at Norwich and the win over Newcastle (3:1), Liverpool to 5 points increased the gap between wards of Josep Guardiola.