Zinchenko for the match with “Bournemouth” created the dangerous moments more than all the players together (video)
August 26, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Zinchenko (center) congratulates the Sterling goal
In the third round of the English Premier League Manchester city on the road beat “Bournemouth” 3:1 – scored a double Sergio Aguero and another goal was scored Raheem sterling.
Left lateral “citizens” Oleksandr Zinchenko held a memorable match against the “cherries”, creating five chances, which is the best indicator among all players of this meeting, reports Squawka Football.
According to this indicator of the Ukrainian footballer surpasses all the players, “Bournemouth” together.
Despite the fact that Alexander is not distinguished successful actions, he was directly involved in two goal-scoring attacks “my Teams”.