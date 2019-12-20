Zinchenko headed the unusual rating of the English Premier League (video)
Alexander Zinchenko and Josep Guardiola
The extreme defender “Manchester city” Oleksandr Zinchenko was the best among all players of the English Premier League in terms xGBuildup90, reports isport.ua with reference to The Tactical Times.
This indicator measures created moments in which the player took part in the preparatory stage, not scoring and not making the assist.
Alexander the coefficient is 0.92 expected goals. Second place goes to Ukrainian teammate, halfback rodri is 0.86. In third place were the player of “citizens” Riyad Mahrez – 0,79.
The analysis was conducted among players who played more than 500 minutes this season of the championship of England.
We will remind, 2 days ago Zinchenko for the first time after the injury came in the “Teams” in the quarterfinal of the English League Cup was defeated Oxford 3:1.
The authoritative newspaper the Manchester Evening News praised the performance of Ukrainian 7 points, WhoScored put Zinchenko of 7.1.
All actions Zinchenko in the match against Oxford: