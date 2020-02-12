Zinchenko is one of the most underpaid players “Manchester city”

Ukrainian defender “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko is one of the lowest paid players of the bulls, according to Spotrac.

The national team player earns “only” 20 thousand pounds a week, or 1.04 million per year.

Less Alexander, the club earns only 19-year-old midfielder Phil Foden – 12 thousand

A leader in this category is Kevin de bruyne, Bank account which is replenished each week to 350 thousand

Second this indicator is Raheem sterling – 300 thousand

The leader of the attack – Sergio Aguero earns 230K

We will remind, the partner Zinchenko on the national team of Ukraine Andriy Yarmolenko is the highest-paid player of another club of the English Premier League “West ham United”.

