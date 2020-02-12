Zinchenko is one of the most underpaid players “Manchester city”
Alexander Zinchenko
Ukrainian defender “Manchester city” Alexander Zinchenko is one of the lowest paid players of the bulls, according to Spotrac.
The national team player earns “only” 20 thousand pounds a week, or 1.04 million per year.
Less Alexander, the club earns only 19-year-old midfielder Phil Foden – 12 thousand
A leader in this category is Kevin de bruyne, Bank account which is replenished each week to 350 thousand
Second this indicator is Raheem sterling – 300 thousand
The leader of the attack – Sergio Aguero earns 230K
We will remind, the partner Zinchenko on the national team of Ukraine Andriy Yarmolenko is the highest-paid player of another club of the English Premier League “West ham United”.