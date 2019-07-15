Zinchenko played the role model at the presentation of the away kit is of the form “Manchester city” (video)
Two-time champion of England
22-year-old Ukrainian footballer Manchester city Oleksandr Zinchenko starred in a presentation roller of the third set of the game of the bulls in the season 2019/2020.
The presentation took place in Shanghai, where the Champions of England will play in the Asia Trophy tournament 2019.
I should add that the team of Josep Guardiola the third day unsuccessfully trying to get to China.