Zinchenko played the role model at the presentation of the away kit is of the form “Manchester city” (video)

| July 15, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Зинченко исполнил роль модели на презентации гостевого комплекта формы "Манчестер Сити" (видео)

Two-time champion of England
22-year-old Ukrainian footballer Manchester city Oleksandr Zinchenko starred in a presentation roller of the third set of the game of the bulls in the season 2019/2020.

The presentation took place in Shanghai, where the Champions of England will play in the Asia Trophy tournament 2019.

I should add that the team of Josep Guardiola the third day unsuccessfully trying to get to China.

