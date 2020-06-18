Zinchenko remained in reserve in the first match “Manchester city” after the restart of the English Premier League (video)
Manchester City
On the eve of the Manchester conceded a match of the 29th round between “Syria” and “the Arsenal” has resumed playing in the Premier League.
The team of Josep Guardiola scored in the opponent 3 goals, proving his former assistant coach Michele Arteta in the invalidity of the claims of the “gunners” in the fight for the Champions League zone.
We add that, notwithstanding rule five substitutions, Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko so on the field and not come out.
Note that a full-fledged tour in the EPL starts tomorrow. 30-th round will be marked by the Liverpool Derby between Everton and Liverpool, as well as the fundamental opposition of “Tottenham” – “Manchester United”.