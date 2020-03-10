Zinchenko said the reasons for the defeat city in the Manchester Derby
Alexander Zinchenko and Josep Guardiola
In the Central match of 29-th round of the English Premier League Manchester Derby, where Manchester United defeated their fellow countrymen from the “city” – 2:0.
Left defender “townspeople” Alexander Zinchenko, who played at old Trafford for the first 72nd minutes of the match, commented on the defeat of his team.
“It was a tough game. Against United are always tough because they play well. Manchester United defended really well and put us under pressure, but we have to act more aggressively ahead, and to realize their moments.
We need to improve ourselves. After all, football is not only ball possession, but goals. You are required to score, to create chances and pressure is found. We knew that they will play with five defenders, we were ready for it. Congratulations to “Manchester United”, but for us it was not the best match.
Let’s analyze the match together with the Manager, he told us to Express your thoughts. However, we cannot look down we have to look forward. Next, there will be many more fights, we can’t give it up”, – quotes the words of Zinchenko, the Manchester Evening News.