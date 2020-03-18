Zinchenko showed empty supermarket shelves in Manchester (video)
March 18, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Alexander Zinchenko
Lateral “Manchester city” and the national team of Ukraine Alexander Zinchenko showed empty shelves in a supermarket in Manchester.
The player came into the store to buy groceries, but found nothing, except for pig’s ears.
His campaign, the footballer revealed in stories in Instagram.
Recall that the English Premier League has suspended matches due to pandemic coronavirus.
At the moment in the UK there were almost 2 thousand cases of infection by the coronavirus that killed 71 people.