Zinchenko with Manchester city won at Wembley in the FA community shield: goals video
Sunday, August 4, at the famous arena Wembley, the match for the Supercup of England, which traditionally opens the football season at Albion. In the fight for the trophy clash between Premier League Champions and the winner of the FA Cup “Manchester city” and the Vice-champion Liverpool, which won last season’s Champions League.
The regular time of the tense match “Liverpool” — “Manchester city”, in which all 90 minutes in a t-shirt “city” had Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko, ended in a draw — 1:1 (Matip, 77 — sterling, 12), and in the penalty shootout the luck was with the wards of Josep Guardiola — 5:4 (Zinchenko successfully converted his attempt).
0:1 Stirling (12th min.)
1:1 Matip (77th min.)
Video of the penalty shoot-out
Note that the “Manchester city” won the trophy for the second consecutive season and sixth time in history. However, for the record bitter rivals “Manchester United” (21 triumph!) the bulls very far.
By the way, Zinchenko won with the “my Teams” the seventh trophy in his career. .
Photo of FC “Liverpool”
