Zinchenko won with Manchester city, another title
March 1, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the Sunday final at the Wembley club Oleksandr Zinchenko – “Manchester city” beat “Aston Villa” (2:1) and the third time in a row became the winner of the English League Cup.
Oleksandr Zinchenko in the fight against Mbwana Samatau
Ukrainian ottrubil from start to finish.
Despite a fairly competitive account, the advantage of the champion of England was palpable. The winners should note the young Phil Foden and rodri, who brought a lot of problems to the opponent.
In turn, Aston Villa, before they reach the endgame, and could translate a meeting in overtime, but the bulls in one of the episodes saved by goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.