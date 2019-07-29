Zlata ognevich asked for advice on how to protect yourself from a Stalker
Ukrainian singer and a former Deputy from the radical Zlata ognevich, which in early March was attacked by the unknown, proved that the attack was not PR as allow some, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Country.sa.
Four months after the March attack, the Stalker came to the star for a workout and waited while she finished. Ognevich noticed it, got scared and called the police.
She posted in social networks photos of the unknown sitting in the car, and a video in which the police deal with it.
Also Ognevich asked advice from followers.
“We wish the law could protect me from this is inadequate. Well, until you have what you have… Your options for protection?” — wrote the artist.
Followers Ognevich was surprised that after the previous incident, the pursuer is not sitting still. Some advised the singer to carry pepper spray.