Zlata ognevich has published a rare family photo

| August 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Famous Ukrainian singer Zlata ognevich has published a rare family photo.

Злата Огневич опубликовала редкое семейное фото

On the page in Instagram Ognevich showed his father.

In the photo, the star poses with his father amid the Golden gates in Kiev.

“You see what dad serious? But he’s actually very good! Especially to me,” have signed a joint photograph of the singer.

Fans in the comments noted that the father Ognevich very similar to the actor Sean Connery, who played the main role in the legendary films about James bond.

“You could write what is Sean Connery. And everyone would believe”, “Very similar to Sean Connery”, “Zlata beautiful, and dad is a very imposing man,” — wrote in Instagram users.

